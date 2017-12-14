Facebook Group Kilimani Mums and Dads is planning the Baddest End of Year Party of 2017. (DETAILS)

Ubiquitous Facebook group Kilimani Mums – which has now grown to also include Dads- is one of the biggest, most popular and recognizable Facebook groups in Kenya and across East Africa.

With a staggering following that boasts of over half a million members, the group has grown by leaps and bounds and become the single most powerful and influential entity on Social Media in Kenya.

Founded and governed by a Lyne Kelitu Kaseo, the formerly-closed, female-only group opened up its doors to all members of the Facebook community including the men – and that’s where the madness really began.

No other internet conglomeration is quite as potent, dynamic, formidable and ferocious as the group. Oh, and thoroughly entertaining.

And now, to celebrate the groups runaway success, that has seen thousands of people troop into it each week, the Group Admin and other individuals have planned what they are terming as the ‘biggest, baddest, largest and wildest’ end of year party this coming Saturday.

To be held at a ‘Private Location’ in the plush Muthaiga suburbs, the party seeks to rope in all members of the group for one hell of a maddening bender that will ultimately shake the very foundations of merrymaking in Kenya.

“We want it to be the baddest and wildest End of Year party ever. End of Year parties are usually boring affairs with the same boring colleagues and a hawkish boss hovering around you the entire time. We want to revolutionize end of year parties. And we are starting with this one – Its Kilimani, anyway. Its gonna be the sickest thing anyone has attended. And its all in a private house. In Muthaiga Estate.” Says Ken Muriuki, one of the organizers.

To be flanked and attended by some of the biggest names on Facebook and on the group as well, who include Relationship blogger Eddy Brown and funnyman Steve Muriuki, this already looks like a party that is simply unmissable.

Well, if you don’t have any serious plans this weekend, this is one plan you don’t want to miss.

Gotta be there!

in Entertainment