10 over 10 host Joey Muthengi quits show

Joey Muthengi will no longer host the popular 10 over 10 show that airs on Citizen TV. She recently made the announcement on her social media pages that she has quit, saying that it was time for her to grow.

“I feel like it’s time I grew into the more serious segments of news anchoring, besides, I’m loving it,” said the popular hosts who works along side Willis Raburu.

Looking for a serous image?

At 32, Muthengi, it seems, is moving to a more serious image after she started anchoring the One O’clock news on Citizen TV. She might become a full time anchor and join the likes of Lilian Muli and Janet Mbugua who dominated the field.

10 over 10 has also been marred by some negative controversies with moral cop Ezekiel Mutua always attacking the program for indecency another reason why the host might have left the program.