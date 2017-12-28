“I have 3 years to go” Huddah reveals when she will be having her 1st child

Socialite cum businesswoman Huddah has announced her plans of becoming a mother. However unlike Vera Sidika who recently revealed that she is ready to have a baby as soon as possible, Huddah says she has 3 years to go.

The lady revealed this through her Instagram page where she talked about the baby videos circulating on social media. According to Huddah, the videos have been making her crave for a baby however it is not yet time for her to start a family.

She went on to add;

Huddah’s businesses

So far the lady seems to be investing in her beauty business. Apart from her lipstick line. The lady is set to release foundations among other things that will put her cosmetics on another level.

