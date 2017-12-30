8 common transactions you can conduct via your phone or laptop instead of queuing in the bank for hours

This festive season the queues in the banking hall are crazy. Some people are not even aware that most of the services they sought at bank branches can actually be done via the phone or computer.

One bank that has embraced mobile/internet banking is the Co-operative Bank of Kenya. With Co-op Net you don’t need to queue at the banking hall because most transactions can be done on the phone.

C0-op Net allows you to Access and manage your bank account online, wherever you may be, at any time you’d like. Whether you are an individual, institution or company, you can make transactions as you please.

8 transactions made easy

With Co-opNet, you can access these services:

1.View, download or print account statements for all your Co-op Bank accounts

2.Start, stop or amend standing orders in real time

3.Transfer cash to another Co-op account in real time

4.Transfer cash to another local bank account in 1 working day

5.Transfer cash to a foreign bank account in foreign currency

6.Pay utility bills, for example, KPLC, DStv and Nairobi Water

7.Make bulk payments, for example, salaries, dividends, loan disbursements, bonuses and supplier payments

8.Order cheque books and stop cheques

Are you ready to get started? Click the link below to enjoy these services:

