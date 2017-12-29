Adorable photos of Hamisa’s son that will leave you wondering why Diamond Platnumz mum dislikes the baby

There has been too much drama going on between Hamisa Mobetto and Diamond Platnumz family. Reports indicate this was caused by Hamisa Mobetto who gave birth to Diamond Platnumz son when she knew he had a wife.

Also read: Dawa ya Mbu ni expel tu! Diamond Platnumz mum and Zari continue to mock Hamisa Mobetto

The baby boy who was born after Hamisa and Diamond Platnumz affair continues to receive rejection from his grandmother who cares less for him. Mama Dangote not only dislikes Hamisa Mobetto but also the fruit she bore after her short lived relationship with Diamond.

Fans have however been questioning on how an aged woman like Mama Dangote would be so ruthless towards his grandson. However their family drama is something that can only be handled by two families but as for the baby boy, many agree that he deserves better.

Hamisa Mobetto’s son

At 4 months the baby boy continues to look more like his parents but mostly like his mum. He is an adorable child that no man or woman should reject, right?

in Entertainment