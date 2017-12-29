Agony as 3-year-old baby who had a hole in her heart returns to Kenya after surgery in India

Kenyans successful raised money for Emily to travel to India for heart surgery. The little girl had a hole in her heart which was rectified by surgeons in India in the surgery she underwent.

The little brave soul laid on the operating table for seven hours as Indian surgeons sliced her heart apart and fixed the hole in it.

Emily went in a coma after the operation. She spent two harrowing months receiving treatment at the Jaypee Hospital in India before she was sent back to Kenya to continue with treatment.

No money for drugs

The procedures in India cost a staggering 1.6 million shillings which was raised by well-wishers. Emily’s family is once again in a financial blackout.

The family has no money to buy the little girl drugs prescribed for her by doctors in India. All she needs is some Kes 60,000 to buy some medicines she direly needs.

The drugs Emily needs include: Bosentan that goes for Kes 6,667, Sildenafil that goes for Kes 4,500 a dose of four days, Colsprin that goes for Kes 3,500 and Thyroxine that goes for Kes 2,500.

Little Emily hopes to use these drugs for a period of two months till February 2018. We kindly implore you to remember Little Emily and assist where you can.

To DONATE TO BABY Emily kindly use the M-PESA Paybill Number Medical Paybill No. 317111

How to Donate & Save the Life of Little Emmy :

Go to M-PESA Menu

• Select LIPA NA MPESA then Pay Bill.

• Enter Paybill No. 317111

• Enter Your First Name as account Number

• Enter Amount e.g 10 Bob

• Enter your M-PESA PIN

Also You can donate via Emily’s special medical BANK account which is Acc number: 10131301000369 Emily Atieno Adongo Medical Account. Bank is CONSOLIDATED BANK.

You can also reach and donate directly to her uncle, Kennedy Omondi directly via 0728629726.

Be blessed abundantly! And Happy New Year!

