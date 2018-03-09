Akothee forced to change phone number after accidentally exposing it and giving Mafisi a chance to pounce

Akothee has been forced to change her mobile number after she accidentally exposed it while shooting a video on Instagram.

The controversial singer sent a post on Instagram alerting all her clients and associates saying that she has changed her business line. She was shooting an Instalive video when it all happened.

New line

People started calling her for all kind of reasons forcing her to get a new one.

“Came home to spend quality time with my family , accidentally my business line went viral! Please family friends & business associate delete this No 0790516475 from your contact list , it’s no longer in use ! Email me & will contact you as soon as I have a new line thanks,” she posted on her Instagram account.