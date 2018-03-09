Akothee forced to change phone number after accidentally exposing it and giving Mafisi a chance to pounce

March 09, 2018 at 10:47
Akothee has been forced to change her mobile number after she accidentally exposed it while shooting a video on Instagram.

The controversial singer sent a post on Instagram alerting all her clients and associates saying that she has changed her business line. She was shooting an Instalive video when it all happened.

New line

People started calling her for all kind of reasons forcing her to get a new one.

   

“Came home to spend quality time with my family , accidentally my business line went viral! Please family friends & business associate delete this No 0790516475 from your contact list , it’s no longer in use ! Email me & will contact you as soon as I have a new line thanks,” she posted on her Instagram account. 

 

 

Comments

  1. Sanjose : March 9, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Hahahaaa!! Worry on Zari not you mama!!!

    Reply
  2. Sarah : March 9, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Hehe

    Reply
  3. Sara : March 9, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Hehe

    Reply
  4. TruthBeTold : March 9, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Akothee is just too much, trying to be Kenya’s ultimate “Diva”. We are tired of your shenanigans, make good music or simply shut up. Give us time to watch the Chibu and Zari saga.

    Reply

in Entertainment, Uncategorized
Pauline Syombua

I write entertainment stories as well review and critic local music. Apart from my busy schedule you can catch me on social pages by clicking on them below

