Akothee seeks divine intervention in child custody battle with mzungu baby daddy

March 13, 2018 at 12:26
Akothee is fighting her baby daddy to retain custody of her 8-year-old son. Oyoo’s father Markus filed the case under matter of urgency.

In his petition, Markus argues that his son is living with cohabitants not known to him. This after Akothee announced that she was dating her manger Nelson Oyugi aka Nelly Oaks.

Akothee with her baby daddy and their son Oyoo

   
God help me

Akothee has since decided to seek divine intervention for her child custody case. She implores the Almighty to help her through this trying time.

The songbird further says children belong to the mother because God plants seeds in women. She asserts that she won’t give lies as testimony to win the case.

Nelly Oaks with Akothee’s sons sons Oyoo (right) and Ojwang.

“Good morning my lovely birds , please remember me & my family in your prayers this morning God bless you , God I know it’s you so why should I worry ? The children belongs to a mother & God you know it , that’s why you planted the seed into a woman for you know we are patient and loving , I won’t fight nor defend ! I wont give any lies as a testimony ! If I lost my life during the time I was giving birth ! The story and drama would have been a different thing , I will listen to your command in Jesus name,” wrote Akothee.

 

