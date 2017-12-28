Anita Nderu looking flawless in new make up free photo

On Thursday, December 28th, 27-year-old Anita Nderu shared a new photo looking bare faced and beautiful on Instagram.
The photo which attracted a number of comments on her page left many asking what products she uses on her face. Well, this is after she appeared looking younger than her age thanks to her glowing and hydrated skin.
Also read: Anita Nderu and her boyfriend enjoy shooting fully automatic assault rifle in Thailand
Though there is no much difference between her bare face and when she wears her make up, we can all agree that Anita Nderu is a beautiful woman indeed!
Check out her bare face below
Below is the stunning photo of Anita Nderu that has left many talking. Isn’t she beautiful!
in Entertainment
