January 03, 2018 at 11:04
Baby fever or did Akothee's boyfriend welcome a child with his ex?

Singer Akothee’s manager and lover Nelly Oaks might have welcomed a baby with another woman. Well, this is  if the photo he shared is anything to go by.

The fella rumored to be warming his bosses bed uploaded a new born baby’s photo and his caption hinted that he could be the father.

This comes as a surprise since his ‘love affair’ with Akothee seems to have taken a major step. However if indeed he now has a baby of his own, this wouldn’t be a deal breaker for him and Akothee since the singer has 5 children of her own.

2018 looking great parents stay calm 😍😍😍

A post shared by Nelson (@nellyoaks) on

Akothee on the other hand has hinted about getting pregnant for her manager. Judging from her go getter attitude, she might just go ahead with the plan.

Nelly Oaks and Akothee’s short breakup

Before the two started sharing romantic photos of each other late this year, Akothee and Nelly Oaks  had taken a break from being seen together.

This left many questioning as to whether she had fired him but seems that it was just another normal couples time out.

But don’t they just look amazing together!

Comments

  1. Husna : January 3, 2018 at 11:36 am

    The two are just creating hype nothing else

    Reply
  2. Mwangi Stephen : January 3, 2018 at 11:37 am

    The manager could be sleeping with Akothee

    Reply
  3. Neema : January 3, 2018 at 11:37 am

    They are too close for just work,something is cooking

    Reply
  4. Brenda : January 3, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Whose baby is this?

    Reply
  5. Valerie : January 3, 2018 at 11:40 am

    You mean the guy is married or its just a baby mama arrangement

    Reply
  6. "Stop exchanging sex for champagne, business class tickets and a lifestyle" Akothee claps back at haters claiming sex is the only reason she got rich - Ghafla!Kenya : January 3, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    […] also read: Baby fever or did Akothee’s boyfriend welcome a child with his ex? […]

    Reply

