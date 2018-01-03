Baby fever or did Akothee’s boyfriend welcome a child with his ex?

Singer Akothee’s manager and lover Nelly Oaks might have welcomed a baby with another woman. Well, this is if the photo he shared is anything to go by.
The fella rumored to be warming his bosses bed uploaded a new born baby’s photo and his caption hinted that he could be the father.
This comes as a surprise since his ‘love affair’ with Akothee seems to have taken a major step. However if indeed he now has a baby of his own, this wouldn’t be a deal breaker for him and Akothee since the singer has 5 children of her own.
Akothee on the other hand has hinted about getting pregnant for her manager. Judging from her go getter attitude, she might just go ahead with the plan.
Nelly Oaks and Akothee’s short breakup
Before the two started sharing romantic photos of each other late this year, Akothee and Nelly Oaks had taken a break from being seen together.
This left many questioning as to whether she had fired him but seems that it was just another normal couples time out.
But don’t they just look amazing together!
