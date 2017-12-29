Bad year for who? Terryanne Chebet reveals why 2017 has been the best year for her

2017 may be a bad year for many people but not for Terryanne Chebet. 2017 has been a year of great success and blessing for the former Citizen TV anchor.

2017 has been a year of redemption for Terryanne Chebet who lost her job in 2016. The year had its ups and downs but all the same 2017 has been a good year for Chebet.

This year has seen Terryanne Chebet welcome her second child. Baby Talaa was born exactly a year after Terryanne Chebet was fired from Citizen TV.

I’ve lost but I have also won

Terryanne Chebet also bought her dream car in 2017. The former Citizen TV anchor parted with millions of shillings to buy Range Rover Evoque.

“2017 has truly been the year of YES! I started off stumbling, partly anxious, partly armed with courage knowing only too well that God cannot bring your way what you cannot conquer. I’ve grown immensely, in wisdom and in strength, I’ve lost but I have also won. I’ve lost friends but I’ve gained family. 2017 has been the year of learning, of immense blessings, of giving, and of loving. I thank God, and I thank you who encouraged me, prayed with and were patient with me, as I found my way in this new path in life. Asante. God bless. God wins,” wrote Terryanne Chebet.

