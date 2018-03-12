Beef? Octopizzo goes hard on Khaligraph Jones as he calls him a ‘copy and paste’ artist

It has been a while since we heard Octopizzo and Khaligraph beef over each other’s music. But kama kawaida there is still some tension left in the two Kenyan rappers that erupts seasonally.

This time around Octopizzo has come out to accuse Khaligraph Jones of being a copy and paste artist. According to Octopizzo, the rapper has never come up with an independent idea; since he is so used to riding on people’s creativity.

Well, this comes shortly after Octopizzo announced he will be dropping an album soon and surprising Papa Jones also revealed details about his upcoming album.

Octopizzo calls out Khaligraph Jones

With this Octopizzo feels that Khaligraph Jones’ only reason to drop an album is because he heard about Octo’s upcoming album.

In the post shared by Octopizzo on his Instagram, the fella wrote saying;