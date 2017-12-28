Body goals! Tanzanian singer Aika Navy Kenzo parades her curves 2 weeks after her son’s birth

Navy Kenzo’s singer Aika Kenzo, the latest new mum in town can’t help but flaunt her baby fat free 2 weeks after she welcomed baby Gold.

The new mum in town a few hours ago unleashed new videos and photo flaunting her new figure. However, unlike most mums, Aika seems to have shed off her weight quite fast.

Also read: Adorable: Photos of the cute baby boy Navy Kenzo have been blessed with

Judging from the new posts, it is quite clear to see that the lady has definitely been using something to shed off the unwanted weight.

Fans react to her photo

Anyway with such motivation her fans are now convinced that giving birth might not be so hard but oh well, who knows until you experience it right?

Check out her photo below;

in Entertainment