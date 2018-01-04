Body goals! Terryanne Chebet shows off her curves 2 months after welcoming her second baby girl

Former Citizen TV’s news anchor Terryanne Chebet looks hotter than ever in new photos shared on her gram. 2 months after welcoming her second born baby, Terryanne seems to have shed off all the baby fat as seen on her New Years photos.

While most women who have undergone C-section continue to struggle with baby fat, seems that Terryanne Chebet already found a solution.The mother of two stepped out in a silk material jump suit showing off her body progress and boy is she looking hot.

The lady was photographed enjoying herself in the company of a few friends at her house hours before ushering the new year. Being a special night for many, the new mother couldn’t hold back from sipping what looks like wine.

Terryanne Chebet’s baby girls

The media personality so far has two lovely girl she but as far as her personal life is concerned, Terryanne Chebet prefers to keep it on the low.

