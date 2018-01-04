Body goals! Terryanne Chebet shows off her curves 2 months after welcoming her second baby girl

January 04, 2018 at 11:13
Former Citizen TV’s news anchor Terryanne Chebet looks hotter than ever in new photos shared on her gram. 2 months after welcoming her second born baby, Terryanne seems to have shed off all the baby fat as seen on her New Years photos.

While most women who have undergone C-section continue to struggle with baby fat, seems that Terryanne Chebet already found a solution.The mother of two stepped out in a silk material jump suit showing off her body progress and boy is she looking hot.

Also read: Bad year for who? Terryanne Chebet reveals why 2017 has been the best year for her

The lady was photographed enjoying herself in the company of a few friends at her house hours before ushering the new year. Being a special night for many, the new mother couldn’t hold back from sipping what looks like wine.

Terryanne Chebet’s baby girls

The media personality so far has two lovely girl she but as far as her personal life is concerned, Terryanne Chebet prefers to keep it on the low.

 

Comments

  1. Karen : January 4, 2018 at 11:34 am

    She is already in shape

    Reply
  2. Jocelyn Wambui : January 4, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Its good to see she is doing well

    Reply
  3. Henry : January 4, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    She looks very good

    Reply
  4. Grace Akinyi : January 4, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    What a lovely family

    Reply
  5. Florence : January 4, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Very cute child

    Reply
  6. Queen Bee : January 4, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    What curves!!??

    Reply

Pauline Syombua

I write entertainment stories as well review and critic local music. Apart from my busy schedule you can catch me on social pages by clicking on them below

