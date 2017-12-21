Bye bye poverty! Widow seen pulling handcart with her daughter clinging to it receives financial help from donors

Viral photo of a widow pulling a mkokoteni with her young daughter hanging on it has turned out to be a blessing for the lady.

The photo went viral a few days ago as netizens wondered how the woman manages to maneuver her handcart on the dangerous city roads where matatus break all traffic rules known to man.

A well-wisher Aaltonen Jumba started online campaign to trace the woman. He offered Kes 5000 reward to anyone who would help him locate the widow.

“REWARD OF KSH.5000 FOR ANYONE WHO FINDS OR LEADS ME TO THIS LADY.Call 0722848853,” Aaltonen Jumba wrote on Facebook on December 18th.

Helen is a fruit vender

Aaltonen finally managed to trace the widow in Nairobi CBD. She is called Hellen Nyongesa and she is a a banana vendor in the city center.

Hellen is widowed with three children, her husband died three years ago. She started working as a house help in Githurai before venturing in the fruits business.

“We decided to invest in the business she knows best which is the fruits business and so a committee will be reviewing various options in consultation with her so as to ease her working environment and ensure her daughter does not get to endanger her life by hanging on the mkokoteni,” Aaltonen Jumba told Nation upon tracing Hellen.

Hellen’s two other children live in upcountry. Her kids dropped out of school as she could not afford paying their fees.

“We found out that her other two children are in upcountry and have dropped out of school so we will enroll them once again and take care of the primary school fees as Hellen stabilizes her fruits business,” said the Good Samaritan.

Aaltonen Jumba and his team bought Hellen Christmas goodies when they found her in the CBD going by her business.

in Entertainment