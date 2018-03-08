After calling it quits on Papa Shirandula, Jalas and Otos to launch their new hilarious show! (Video)

You would think that school, work and more work would make Jalang’o slow down on releasing his personal projects, right?

Well, the comedian is proving to be one tough man who is out to make good money in the entertainment industry. Word has it that together with his friend Otoyo, the two are set to release a new comedy show!

Jalas and Otos unite!

The comedy show which will consist of a tailor (Jalas), Carpenter (Otos) and Nigerian barbar (Obinna) might just be the most hilarious show to be seen this year.

So far we have witnessed Jalas and Otoyo work together on Papa Shirandula and indeed their chemistry was mind blowing.

Obinna on the other hand has managed to build a strong career thanks to his Nigerian accent. In his new role on Jalas and Otos he once again proves that his is still intact!