Citizen TV’s Joey Muthengi calls out Jalango’s baby mama weeks after Njambi Koikai lashed out at her

Jalango’s baby mama Cheptoek Boyo has once again stepped on the toes of another celeb. Citizen TV’s Joey Muthengi was one pissed off lady thanks to Boyo’s insinuation.

Cheptoek Boyo sensationally claimed Joey Muthengi had quit her show on Citizen TV in her article on SDE. Jalas’ baby mama even quoted the Joey saying that she was finally ready to move on to the next thing and that she wanted to venture into reporting other news segments.

A furious Joey Muthengi called out Boyo for spreading lies about her. The Citizen TV presenter asserts that she had at no time met for an interview with Boyo.

“Fake news. Fake statements. I have not spoken with any reporter or blogger named Cheptoek regarding anything. So apparently people can just make up quotes these days for clicks. Smdh,” Joey Muthengi tweeted.

Déjà vu

It’s not the first time Cheptoek Boyo is making up stories, she has been exposed before. Njambi Koikai lashed out at Boyo for misinforming the public about her situation.

