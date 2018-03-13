CityBet weekend Jackpot winners walk away with huge bonuses!

March 13, 2018 at 13:42
Having been in the market for a couple of weeks now; Citybet seems to be the new betting company in town attracting many people.

After giving their a ridiculously generous offer whereby people who register on the site place their first jackpot prediction for free; Citybet has it’s bonus winners to the Weekend Jack pot!

About 20 winners from across the country have won the 10 & 11 predictions walking away with Ksh 2105 and Ksh 16,334. One of the lucky winners said to come from Kakamega, a winner of 11 bets placed only 3 bets enabling him to walk away with some good money.

Details of the winners are yet to be revealed soon. However this is a clear indication that people are out to win the KShs 2,000,000 mid week jackpot for this week.

Comments

  1. Ezekiel [email protected] : March 13, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Your jackpot games list cannot be obtained on android phones.Do something as l was told to check facebook for games list but there is nothing.

  2. Renson : March 13, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    sasa 16k ni pesa?

  3. Tito : March 13, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    pesa duni

  4. Raphael : March 13, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    you cant compete sportpesa

  5. Raphael : March 13, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    ati huge? 16k??

  6. Uriah : March 13, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    shitty bonuses

