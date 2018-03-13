CityBet weekend Jackpot winners walk away with huge bonuses!

Having been in the market for a couple of weeks now; Citybet seems to be the new betting company in town attracting many people.

After giving their a ridiculously generous offer whereby people who register on the site place their first jackpot prediction for free; Citybet has it’s bonus winners to the Weekend Jack pot!

Also read: Stand a Chance to Win 2 Million For Free (yes, FREE) in the CityBet Jackpot

About 20 winners from across the country have won the 10 & 11 predictions walking away with Ksh 2105 and Ksh 16,334. One of the lucky winners said to come from Kakamega, a winner of 11 bets placed only 3 bets enabling him to walk away with some good money.

Details of the winners are yet to be revealed soon. However this is a clear indication that people are out to win the KShs 2,000,000 mid week jackpot for this week.