Dawa ya Mbu ni expel tu! Diamond Platnumz mum and Zari continue to mock Hamisa Mobetto

December 28, 2017 at 11:55
Hamisa Mobetto must be going through a hard time now that Zari and her Inlaws  have been ganging up against her.

This comes shortly after Hamisa Mobetto went ham on Zari about two weeks ago. Their online war however seems to have attracted mama Dangote’s attention as she continues to indulge in a war meant for her daughters in law.

In her latest post, Mama Dangote goes ahead to mock the video vixen leaving many shocked. She wrote saying;

 

Zari’s advice to Hamisa Mobetto

With her mother in law supporting her to gang up against Hamisa Mobetto. Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has revealed that she already made peace with her baby daddy’s mistakes and nothing he did in the past will make her leave him.

 

Comments

    Reply
  2. Mwinyi Hamisi : December 28, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Nice picture

    Reply
  3. Lucy : December 28, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    This is a cursed family

    Reply
  4. Anne : December 28, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    This family is just too much

    Reply
  5. David : December 28, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    The young lady is really causing chaos

    Reply
  6. Florence : December 28, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Diamond needs to end this madness,its not good for the family

    Reply

