Dawa ya Mbu ni expel tu! Diamond Platnumz mum and Zari continue to mock Hamisa Mobetto

Hamisa Mobetto must be going through a hard time now that Zari and her Inlaws have been ganging up against her.
This comes shortly after Hamisa Mobetto went ham on Zari about two weeks ago. Their online war however seems to have attracted mama Dangote’s attention as she continues to indulge in a war meant for her daughters in law.
Also read: Zari: I would accept Hamisa Mobetto’s child it’s not his mistake that he happened
In her latest post, Mama Dangote goes ahead to mock the video vixen leaving many shocked. She wrote saying;
Zari’s advice to Hamisa Mobetto
With her mother in law supporting her to gang up against Hamisa Mobetto. Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has revealed that she already made peace with her baby daddy’s mistakes and nothing he did in the past will make her leave him.
Nice picture
This is a cursed family
This family is just too much
The young lady is really causing chaos
Diamond needs to end this madness,its not good for the family