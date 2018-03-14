Deal gone bad! Chipukeezy no longer joining Radio Maisha

Chipukeezy confirmed he was filling the position Jalango left when he joined Hot 96. Things happened and now Chipukeezy is not joining Radio Maisha again.

Chipukeezy joining Radio Maisha was a done deal, at least the public thought so. The move was confirned by Standard Group on posters on social media.

The comedian was supposed to pair with Jalango’s ex partner Alex Mwakideu. The two presenters were to host Radio Maisha’s morning drive ‘Maisha Asubuhi’.

New twist

Chipukeezy has now come out to announce that he is not moving to the Mombasa road-based media house. He explains that unforseen circumstances have blocked him from joining Radio Maisha.

“Hey guys. Due to unforeseen circumstances I will not be joining RADIO MAISHA Breakfast show as earlier advertised and anticipated ..I However want to take this opportunity to say thank you to STANDARD MEDIA GROUP and the RADIO Maisha Team for this wonderful opportunity,” Chipukeezy announced.