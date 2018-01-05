Details: How you can help give the late radio Presenter, Nick Odhiambo a proper send off

It is still hard for fans and friends of Nick Odhiambo to come into terms with the fact that the radio presenter is no more!

According to reports he died on 31st December evening following some medical complications. Through a post shared by his brother Nick Ndeda he confirmed that Saliva Vic was no more.

Details of his burial have been released and the family now plans to give him his final send off.

However, the family now seeks help from the public and well wishers who might want to help out in settling the hospital bill.

How you can help

Below are instructions on how you can join in and help the late Saliva Vic’s family.

“To offset the hospital bill as well as plan a deserved send off, you are invited to the Fundraiser on Friday 5th January 2018, at Pawa 254 from 5pm.

Contributions can also be made via:

Mpesa Paybill

Business No. 767631

Account No: Your Name

We are grateful for anything you are comfortable sharing in form of contribution.”

He will be laid to rest on January 13th at his father’s home village of Dudi in Gem, Siaya county.

May his soul Rest In Peace!

