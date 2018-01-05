Details: How you can help give the late radio Presenter, Nick Odhiambo a proper send off

January 05, 2018 at 14:08
It is still hard for fans and friends of Nick Odhiambo to come into terms with the fact that the radio presenter is no more!

According to reports he died on 31st December evening following some medical complications. Through a post shared by his brother Nick Ndeda he confirmed that Saliva Vic was no more.

Details of his burial have been released and the family now plans to give him his final send off.

However, the family now seeks help from the public and well wishers who might want to help out in settling the hospital bill.

How you can help

Below are instructions on how you can join in and help the late Saliva Vic’s family.

“To offset the hospital bill as well as plan a deserved send off, you are invited to the Fundraiser on Friday 5th January 2018, at Pawa 254 from 5pm.

Contributions can also be made via:
Mpesa Paybill
Business No. 767631
Account No: Your Name
We are grateful for anything you are comfortable sharing in form of contribution.”

He will be laid to rest on January 13th at his father’s home village of Dudi in Gem, Siaya county.

May his soul Rest In Peace!

Comments

  1. Davy Omulako : January 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Rip Nick

    Reply
  2. Xavier Mwangi : January 5, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Rest in peace bro

    Reply
  3. Nelson Kirui : January 5, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Its still so painful man

    Reply
  4. Zainabu : January 5, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    My condolences to family and friends

    Reply
  5. Ruth : January 5, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Its a great loss,rip

    Reply

