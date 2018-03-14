Diamond flies in Omarion ahead of his album launch in Nairobi (Photos)

Diamond Platnumz has prepared a big surprise for his fans ahead of his album launch. The Tanzanian singer will be launching his album ‘A Boy From Tandale’ on Wednesday night at B Club.

Diamond has flown in American RnB sensation Omarion for his album launch. The ‘Waka’ hit maker was sponsored by Safaricom to launch his album in Kenya.

The album contains some of the biggest hits Diamond has ever released. New songs never released before are also in the album.

The big surprise

Diamond and Omarion will officially launch their music video at B Club. The two singers shot their music video way back in October 2017 in South Africa.

“Nimejiandaa sana katika hio album, nimeweka nyimbo mbali mbali za kiBongo fleva and na zakinternational. Na labda tu nireveal hapa watu walikua hawajui kwamba siku ya kesho pia nimemwalika Omarion kutoka America. Atakuwepo hapa,” Diamond spoke about his album launch during an interview with Maina Kageni.