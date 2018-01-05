Is Diamond Platnumz mum already pregnant? (Photo)

January 05, 2018 at 15:02
As Diamond Platnumz mum criticizes Hamisa Mobetto, the more ‘her online haters’ continue to dig up dark stories about her.

At the moment several social media pages indicate that Sandra Aka Sanura might be with child. This comes shortly after her photo with baby Nillan made it’s  way on Instagram.

The unconfirmed rumor was sparked after she was spotted with what looks like a baby bump.

Judging from her age, we cannot be too sure if she is in a position to give birth. Therefore, the photo could have been taken right after having breakfast or at lunch time; hence the bump.

Was she pregnant with Ommy Dimpoz baby?

Other gossip tabloids claim that a few years back the lady was hospitalized after losing her baby with Ommy Dimpoz. It is however unclear but as far as we know is that Ommy Dimpoz admitted to having a romantic relationship with the lady.

  1. Sheila : January 5, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Its the reason they had a wedding to contain the shame

  2. Festus : January 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    This lady needs to let the kids shine

  3. Jocelyn Wambui : January 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    This is unbelievable but true

  4. Valerie : January 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Finally she is also expectant

  5. Zainabu M : January 5, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Am beginning to dislike this family,what is this now

  6. Double c : January 5, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Doesn’t she reached menopause stage yet? Or it is just rumours.

  7. Fairuza : January 5, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    She could have other health related issues as well that can make a woman appear pregnant when she is not.

