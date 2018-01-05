Is Diamond Platnumz mum already pregnant? (Photo)

As Diamond Platnumz mum criticizes Hamisa Mobetto, the more ‘her online haters’ continue to dig up dark stories about her.

At the moment several social media pages indicate that Sandra Aka Sanura might be with child. This comes shortly after her photo with baby Nillan made it’s way on Instagram.

The unconfirmed rumor was sparked after she was spotted with what looks like a baby bump.

Judging from her age, we cannot be too sure if she is in a position to give birth. Therefore, the photo could have been taken right after having breakfast or at lunch time; hence the bump.

Was she pregnant with Ommy Dimpoz baby?

Other gossip tabloids claim that a few years back the lady was hospitalized after losing her baby with Ommy Dimpoz. It is however unclear but as far as we know is that Ommy Dimpoz admitted to having a romantic relationship with the lady.

