Diamond Platnumz names which of his baby mamas parties he will be supporting tonight

Despite cheating and lying Diamond Platnumz always finds his way back to this Ugandan lady’s heart and for this reason he has no option but to support her throughout.

In his latest post shared on the gram, Diamond Platnumz has shared a post supporting his baby mama’s white party. To top it up, his brother (cousin) Romy Jones is already in Uganda where he is expected to DJ tonight.

This is however surprising since Hamisa Mobetto is also set to host the gal power ball which will be going down tonight. From her post the lady claims that her tables have been sold out however many are waiting to see how both parties go down.

Hamisa’s party

Though she may not be getting any support from her baby daddy, Hamisa Mobetto seems confident in her team.

So far we have seen her receive some love from Ugandans, hopefully this will be seen on her party too.

