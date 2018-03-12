Diana Marua responds to critics questioning the paternity of her daughter

Diana Marua and Bahati’s marriage was put under the microscope following reports that the gospel singer secretly carried out DNA paternity test without telling his wife.

Bahati came out to strongly deny ever doubting his daughter’s paternity. He condemned media for dragging his child in the whole drama.

The gospel singer warned media to steer clear of his family. He says people are free to discuss him and his music but not Diana and his daughter.

Also read: “Don’t dare white nonsense about my daughter!” Bahati warns after he was said to have carried a paternity test on his daughter

Little princess

Diana Marua took to Instagram a few hours after rumors that Bahati had gone for a DNA test to verify the paternity of their baby Heavens Bahati.

The mother of one posted a photo of their daughter to dilute claims that her new born baby was not fathered by her husband. She captioned the photo “Daddy’s littu pwincess”.