Diana Marua responds to critics questioning the paternity of her daughter

Diana Marua and Bahati’s marriage was put under the microscope following reports that the gospel singer secretly carried out DNA paternity test without telling his wife.
Bahati came out to strongly deny ever doubting his daughter’s paternity. He condemned media for dragging his child in the whole drama.
The gospel singer warned media to steer clear of his family. He says people are free to discuss him and his music but not Diana and his daughter.
Also read: “Don’t dare white nonsense about my daughter!” Bahati warns after he was said to have carried a paternity test on his daughter
Little princess
Diana Marua took to Instagram a few hours after rumors that Bahati had gone for a DNA test to verify the paternity of their baby Heavens Bahati.
The mother of one posted a photo of their daughter to dilute claims that her new born baby was not fathered by her husband. She captioned the photo “Daddy’s littu pwincess”.
Comments
Leave a Reply
in Entertainment
Recommended Posts
Miguna Miguna honored with new praise song ahead of his return as Raila is labelled ‘traitor’
March 12, 2018
Komarock eye candy among pretty thugs put on Hessy’s ‘last warning list’ before they are sent six feet under
March 12, 2018
Only the mother knows the baby dady
true
siwezilaumu Bahati
itBahati was just verifying, which any man can do