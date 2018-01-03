Diana Marua’s message to fans after helping her husband fill Thika stadium on New Years!

Bahati’s wife Diana Marua might no longer be active on social media but when it comes to supporting her man, the lady will always be available to show that.
After deactivating her Instagram page, the lady has again made her way back to her social media pages. However unlike before, the lady no longer shares her photos as she prefers to keep her pregnancy on the low.
Also read: Bahati’s visits his biggest fan at KNH after he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor
But just a few days ago the lady went ahead to pour out her heart thanking fans for supporting her man’s event on New Years. Through her well detailed post Diana wrote saying;
Thanks to all of you who came to support @bahatikenya at the same time crossing the new year with us, #wefilledthikastadium 💃💃💃and we couldn’t be more grateful for the love and support shown 🤗2018 is show time be ready for #EMBJESUSTOUR in a town near you!!! We love you all ❤️😘🙏🏼
Bahati and Diana Marua to welcome first child
Word has it that Bahati will be welcoming his second child early this year. However the together with his wife, the two continue to keep their pregnancy on the low.
Comments
Leave a Reply
in Entertainment
Recommended Posts
“Stop exchanging sex for champagne, business class tickets and a lifestyle” Akothee claps back at haters claiming sex is the only reason she got rich
January 3, 2018
“Don’t make the same mistakes you made last year!” Hamisa Mobetto’s message to herself
January 3, 2018
Prezzo’s new girlfriend already missing her ex boyfriend?
January 3, 2018
Thought she left social media for good
Oh! she is back
Congrats to them
That was a huge success
Congratulations