Dj Mo finally flaunts his beautiful sisters who look like his daughter, Ladashabelle

March 13, 2018 at 10:58
DJ Mo has given team mafisi a reason to keep stalking his page moments after uploading his sisters photo on his Instagram.

Just like a good brother, DJ Mo could not hold back from introducing his two lovely sisters and their husbands through his social media page.

Ladashabelle

Ladashabelle

   

Looking at the photo it’s evident to see that their family shares their striking resemblance and this is where Ladashabelle gets her looks from.

The 2 year old baby girl will definitely grow up to look like her aunts thanks to her daddy’s genes which seem to have overpowered Size 8’s.

Mo’s relationship with his brother in laws

Well, even though we know very little about DJ MO’s extended family; his latest post has enabled us  to understand that he is quite close with his brother in laws.

 

For him, they are more than brothers since they are married to his blood sisters which automatically makes him bond with them.

Comments

  1. eric : March 13, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    good DJ..MO xo thm u lve ur xiz n edelea ivo kudos.

    Reply
  2. Daudi : March 13, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    whaat

    Reply
  3. Rachael Naliaka : March 13, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    shilingi kwa ya pili

    Reply
  4. Rachael : March 13, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    weuweee

    Reply
  5. giddy : March 13, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    look alike

    Reply

