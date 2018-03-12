“Don’t dare write nonsense about my daughter!” Bahati warns after he was said to have carried a paternity test on his daughter

Singer Bahati has finally proven that he can be a strict man especially when it comes down his family. A few days ago he was said to have trouble back at home. This is after his wife allegedly came across an envelope carrying the results of a paternity test; he had secretly carried on his daughter.

The information was apparently leaked by one of his nosy neighbor who reported the matter to one local tabloid. Being an interesting story, the news spread like wild fire; leaving people questioning whether Diana Marua was involved with other people while still with Bahati.

Bahati calls out tabloid spreading fake rumor!

Well, Bahati also came across the story and just like any family man he came out to address the issue.

According to his post, all that was written was nonsense and a baseless rumor. He however warned others from publishing trash articles aiming at his new born daughter, Heaven Bahati. He wrote saying;