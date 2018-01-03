“Don’t make the same mistakes you made last year!” Hamisa Mobetto’s message to herself

Tanzanian video vixen who doubles up as Diamond Platnumz baby mama Hamisa Mobetto is done with all the drama she was involved in last year.

Also read: Revealed: This is the amount of money Diamond Platnumz was paid to perform in Kenya on New Years

Her latest posts indicates that she might have learned from her mistakes and for this reason she will not be repeating them. From what we know is that she got once its Diamond Platnumz and the two ended up having a child together.

However, having been blinded by the love she had for the singer, Hamisa could not see the obvious; that Diamond cannot leave Zari who has helped build his brand.

The message she wrote to herself

In a recap post, Hamisa Mobetto goes on to advice herself not to get herself involved in more mistakes. She wrote;

When it however comes to her and Diamond Platnumz, one can’t be too sure since they have a child together.

in Entertainment