Eric Omondi flaunts his younger sisters for the first time

Comedian Eric Omondi lately seems to have chilled off hosting shows in the country. Well, this could be because he misses his fiancé or maybe has too much projects going on.

However thanks to his Instagram page we get to know what he is up to. In one of his recent posts, Eric Omondi shared new photos of his baby sisters that we had never seen before.

He shared the post praising the two young ladies for having done their family proud. This is after they passed both passed their national exams this year. Eric Omondi announced the good news saying;

Let me introduce you to the younger Omondi’s…The Gorgeous lady on my right is Pollate Omondi our last born alipita 351 points kwa KCPE 🙌 anaenda Pangani Girls and the Beautiful lady on my left is Rose Omondi our fifth born…Alipata B kwa KCSE 🔥🔥👏👏👏from Lwak Girls anaenda JKUAT…from tomorrow I am going to Nairobi with them….They are finally coming to stay with me because they earned it!!! But first nawapeleka holiday.

Fans react to his post

Judging from how smart they are, fans couldn’t help but congratulate the two for having passed well. Others went on to praise Eric Omondi for being a cool big brother!

