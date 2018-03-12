Eric Omondi spends birthday weekend in Zanzibar with his Italian girlfriend (Photos)

Eric Omondi and his girlfriend flew out this past weekend to celebrate the comedians birthday in Zanzibar. Though his age remains a mystery to many, there are those who claim that he was born in 1977.

Anyway for his birthday, Eric Omondi chose nothing but the best destination as seen on his photos. Apart from the beautiful beach view, the comedian gave fans a reason to ogle his lady after sharing photos showing off her assets!

Also read: Eric Omondi shares his naked truth, tells fans to focus on important matters

Eric Omondi back to his old ways

Their trip to Zanzibar comes less that two weeks after the comedian’s career almost went down the drain. This is because he was seen in a clip swimming naked with a bunch of minors.

However thanks to the support of fans and fellow celebrities the comedian survived the wrath of Kenyans on social media. Anyway below are a few photos from his birthday getaway.