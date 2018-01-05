Fena Gitu shows off acres of skin in her swimming suit

Fena Gitu has always portrayed a tomboy like character and seeing her step out wearing a swim suit comes as a surprise. Since she began her journey in the music industry, the lady often prefers to wear baggy outfits that go hand in hand with her boyish attitude.

However, she seems to have gotten in touch with her feminine side this past holiday. This was seen after the singer shared new photos dressed in a swimming suit that left no room for imagination.

Looking at the photos it’s clear to see that Fena Gitu hides a good figure underneath her male like outfits. Infact she would look good in dresses but oh well I bet this is not her cup of tea.

Fena Gitu’s scandal with This Is Ess

Word had it that Fena Gitu Wa she involved in a 3 way involving This Is Ess and Patricia Kihoro. However the 3 denied the accusations; but after This is Ess split with her husband/baby daddy there are still many question marks about the story.

