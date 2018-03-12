Gloria Muliro celebrates her late mum 29 years since her departure

Gospel singer Gloria Muliro has opened up about her mother in a new post shared on her Instagram page.

For those who didn’t know about her mum, Gloria Muliro reveals that she passed on 29 years leaving her behind with her siblings to look after.

Also read:

However they continue to remember her even in death and celebrate her for being the best mum they could ask for. Through her gram page she wrote saying;

Gloria Muliro ready to settle down again

Her mum’s post comes a few days after the gospel singer is said to have revealed that she is finally ready to settle down.

According to the stories making rounds on social media – Gloria Muliro says that she is now over her broken marriage to pastor Omba and is ready to settle down.

It is unclear as to whether she is in a relationship or engaged to a new man but fans have been wishing her all the best on her new plans.