Gloria Muliro celebrates her late mum 29 years since her departure

Gospel singer Gloria Muliro has opened up about her mother in a new post shared on her Instagram page.
For those who didn’t know about her mum, Gloria Muliro reveals that she passed on 29 years leaving her behind with her siblings to look after.
However they continue to remember her even in death and celebrate her for being the best mum they could ask for. Through her gram page she wrote saying;
Dear #Mum 29 years ago, is when you left us, without saying goodbye, and only God knows why. You're not forgotten dear mum, nor ever shall you be. We your children loved you in life, and still do in death. You are a strong woman, you must be proud of what you brought to this world. May your forever live in our hearts. R.I.P mama.
Gloria Muliro ready to settle down again
Her mum’s post comes a few days after the gospel singer is said to have revealed that she is finally ready to settle down.
According to the stories making rounds on social media – Gloria Muliro says that she is now over her broken marriage to pastor Omba and is ready to settle down.
It is unclear as to whether she is in a relationship or engaged to a new man but fans have been wishing her all the best on her new plans.
may her soul rest in eternal peace
take heart
rip
rip