Gospel sensation Gloria Muliro finally ready to settle down 4 years after divorcing from her husband

Singer Gloria Muliro is now ready to start a new chapter of her life years after divorcing pastor Omba. The two split 4 years ago due to some family issues that included infidelity from the popular past.
This left the two washing their dirty linen in public, something that forced Gloria Muliro to lay low for a while. Her ex husband on the other hand was out to capture the attention of bloggers as he was linked to yet another woman who gave birth to his first child.
Well, it may seem fast but yes…pastor Omba moved on immediately after his split with Gloria Muliro and surprisingly he has since maintained a low profile.
Ready to settle down again
Gloria Muliro however has taken about 4 years to get over her past marriage and all the drama it came with. Speaking recently during an interview, the lady is said to have confirmed about her plans to settle down.
However she does not expect everyone to support her decision since not everyone understands where she coming from.
“People may criticise from afar but they have no idea what I was going through. Only the few people in my circle know and can tell.”
She concluded by adding;
“It has been a challenge and a learning process. Through it all, I have learnt a lot of lessons. It wasn’t easy,”
Amen God has a reason for why it has happened and he has a plan for you No matter what and how
Am so happy for you dear sister. You’ve been through slot.Nasmini Mungu anskurudishia vyote vilivyoliwa na nzige.Hiyo wedding sikosi!!.I hope it’s soonest!!!!
1 Corinthians 7:10-11
[10]But for those who are married, I have a command that comes not from me, but from the Lord. A wife must not leave her husband.
[11]But if she does leave him, let her remain single or else be reconciled to him. And the husband must not leave his wife.
I agree with you brother. …I wonder how this people interpret the bible
