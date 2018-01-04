All grown up! Hamisa Mobetto continues to share new photos of her handsome son

Hamisa Mobetto’s baby boy Dully might have been conceived at a bad time but his mother is undeniably showering him with nothing but love.

As the first week of the year comes to an end, video vixen Mobetto has once more shared a couple of new photos flaunting her baby.

Also read: “I fear Zari would be the cause of my mother’s death” Hamisa Mobetto asks Zari to rein in her abusive fans

The photos shared on her gram clearly show how fast Dully is growing and if anything, he seems to have taken after his mum’s looks and skin tone. According to the lady, her son will be turning 5 months soon and for some reason he is growing up a little too fast than expected.

Diamond Platnumz second son

Dully might be receiving rejection from his father’s side but word has it that Diamond Platnumz is taking good care of his baby.

Pretty much soon he will grow up and find

in Entertainment