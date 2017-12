Harmonize’s ex girlfriend announces details about her wedding

Wolper who is renowned Tanzania actress is finally getting married judging from her recent post. The lady announced that she will soon be walking down the aisle with a man who has accepted her for who she is.

This comes a few months after the lady was dumped or rather dumped Harmonize over cheating allegations.

However now that she has moved on, the lady Ian ready to walk down the aisle with an unknown fella. Through her Instagram page, Wolper thanked her fans for standing with her during the good and bad times and now that her life is about to change she still hopes they will support her.

She wrote saying;

Wolper’s past relationships

So far she has not only dated Harmonize but Diamond Platnumz and other celebrities. But from the look of things people did not work out. Anyway as she awaits for her big day, it’s congratulations from us!

