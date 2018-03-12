Haters! Kenyans not happy after Waiguru made it to this top-selling magazine’s cover

March 12, 2018 at 09:19
Drama surrounding Ann Waiguru, the Kirinyaga County Governor, has always been epic and enough to be rolled into one entertaining movie.

There’s always something happening around her that Kenyans have an opinion about.

The governor was recently interviewed by True Love Magazine and featured as the cover woman for March’s issue as “an iron lady”, a thing that didn’t go down well with some Kenyans.

   

Ann Waiguru

She’s not iron enough

According to some, Waiguru is nothing close to an Iron lady and bashed the magazine for propping her. Others bashed True Love for celebrating corrupt individuals and claimed they won’t buy the edition.

Here’s what Kenyans said:

 

Pauline Syombua

I write entertainment stories as well review and critic local music. Apart from my busy schedule you can catch me on social pages by clicking on them below

