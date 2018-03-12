Haters! Kenyans not happy after Waiguru made it to this top-selling magazine’s cover

Drama surrounding Ann Waiguru, the Kirinyaga County Governor, has always been epic and enough to be rolled into one entertaining movie.

There’s always something happening around her that Kenyans have an opinion about.

The governor was recently interviewed by True Love Magazine and featured as the cover woman for March’s issue as “an iron lady”, a thing that didn’t go down well with some Kenyans.

She’s not iron enough

According to some, Waiguru is nothing close to an Iron lady and bashed the magazine for propping her. Others bashed True Love for celebrating corrupt individuals and claimed they won’t buy the edition.

Here’s what Kenyans said: