Hawaiian Airlines plane flies back in time to allow passengers celebrate new year twice

The idea of time travel is not far-fetched after all. Hawaiian Airlines plane took off from New Zealand on January 1st 2018 and landed in Hawaii on December 31st 2017.

Auckland city in New Zealand was the first major city on earth to celebrate 2018 new year. Honolulu city in Hawaii, USA was the last major city to celebrate new year 2018.

Honolulu is 23 hours behind Auckland. This means that people traveling from Auckland to Honolulu can actually travel back in time.

New year celebrations twice

Passengers aboard Hawaiian Airlines Flight 446 had the privilege of celebrating new year 2018 twice. The flight was was scheduled to depart Auckland, New Zealand on December 31 at 11:55 p.m. local time on its way to Honolulu.

The plane was however delayed for 10 minutes, it left Auckland for Honolulu at 12:05 am on January 1st 2018. The the eight-hour flight landed in Honolulu at 10:16 am on December 31st 2017.

Passengers aboard the Hawaiian Airlines plane had 14 hours to prepare for new year celebration when they touched down in Honolulu, Hawaii.

