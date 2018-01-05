“Hawana adabu” Coast based artists expose Otile Brown and Timmy Tdat for stealing their song, here is their proof (Videos)

January 05, 2018 at 13:18
From sponsors to fisi scandals both Otile Brown and Timmy Tdat continue to attract negative vibe. The latest drama the two have been caught in  involves two coastal based artists Ndanah Miqassa who exposed them for stealing their song Wenge.

Speaking to Jalang’o on hot 96, Ndanah Miqassa opened up about having been in touch with Otile Brown and Timmy Tdat for a while. This is because they had been planning to release the remix of Wenge featuring Otile and Timmy Tdat.

However, seems that’s otile Brown and Timmy had other plans as they ditched the idea and decided to work on their own new version of Wenge which they dubbed Wembe.

The coastal based duo goes on to add that Otile and Timmy did not just steal the song but used the same producer and video team to work on Wembe.

Proof that Otile and Timmy stole the song

Looking at both videos on YouTube it’s evident that Wenge was posted a few months before Wembe was uploaded. And it wouldn’t take a scientist to figure out that the two songs are one in the same. Listen to the songs below.

Check out Wembe below:

Comments

  1. Brian : January 5, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    This is very wrong,its a shame

    Reply
  2. Walter : January 5, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Talent ikiisha this is what happens

    Reply
  3. Esther : January 5, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Where is the copyright board to look into this,they shud just sue them

    Reply
  4. Halima Abdi : January 5, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    This is just what Diamond did in Salome and waka waka and Zilipendwa just taking ideas without permission

    Reply
  5. Victor Omondi : January 5, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    This is pure thug life…stealing

    Reply

