“Hawana adabu” Coast based artists expose Otile Brown and Timmy Tdat for stealing their song, here is their proof (Videos)

From sponsors to fisi scandals both Otile Brown and Timmy Tdat continue to attract negative vibe. The latest drama the two have been caught in involves two coastal based artists Ndanah Miqassa who exposed them for stealing their song Wenge.

Speaking to Jalang’o on hot 96, Ndanah Miqassa opened up about having been in touch with Otile Brown and Timmy Tdat for a while. This is because they had been planning to release the remix of Wenge featuring Otile and Timmy Tdat.

However, seems that’s otile Brown and Timmy had other plans as they ditched the idea and decided to work on their own new version of Wenge which they dubbed Wembe.

The coastal based duo goes on to add that Otile and Timmy did not just steal the song but used the same producer and video team to work on Wembe.

Proof that Otile and Timmy stole the song

Looking at both videos on YouTube it’s evident that Wenge was posted a few months before Wembe was uploaded. And it wouldn’t take a scientist to figure out that the two songs are one in the same. Listen to the songs below.

Check out Wembe below:

