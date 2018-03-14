“I always wanted to settle down with an older woman” Bahati prides in his wife’s age despite the internet trolls

Gospel singer and the latest dad in town Bahati has once again opened up about his wife’s age revealing that it does not bother him.

According to the singer who spoke to Viusasa as reported by eDaily, he has always wanted to settle down with an older woman. This is because he matured at at age of 12 years, learning how to depend and provide for himself.

Also read: Diana Marua responds to critics questioning the paternity of her daughter

Bahati went on to add that settling with a younger lady would have led to relationship issues, something that he was not ready to put up with.

“I’m proud of my wife’s age, I always wanted an older woman, I matured up at the age of 12, growing up in the ghetto and I knew I’d want a woman who wouldn’t stress me out,”

White wedding plans

Surprisingly Bahati went on to reveal that he is 2 years younger than his wife brushing off the rumors claiming that she is 10 years older than him.

Even with this, Bahati says they will walk down the aisle on 26th August to make their union official. However, the bride price was already paid for last year just before Diana Marua’s baby bump started showing.