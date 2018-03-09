“I haven’t had sex for 11 years” Sultry preacher Prophetess Monica looks forward to get laid after getting engaged

Prophetess Monica Nyambura Kibui will finally get laid after more than a decade of celibacy. The sultry preacher might open the server tonight as she is set to marry her sweetheart today Friday March 9th 2018.

Prophetess Monica had abstained from sexual relations for 11 years after her first marriage crumbled. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord and raising her son who is now 11 years.

The prophetess’ first marriage was not through a church wedding. Her first husband has since moved on, got married and now has two children.

“I’ve been married before but things did not work out for us. I was naïve and accepted to be married because of family problems and the challenges of life,” Prophetess Monica told Nairobian.

Decade 0ld celibacy

Prophetess Monica admits that abstaining from sex has not been easy for her. She tells Nairobian that she has been tempted multiple times to eat the forbidden fruit but has always managed to stay strong.

“We are all humans and not holy. Though I have been tempted, I’ve never fallen and have never been involved with a man, besides the occasional date. I’ve been fasting a lot and avoiding certain foods,” says Prophetess Monica.

The sultry preacher has since found new love after 11 years. A certain Samuel Gichuki Kariuki proposed to Prophetess Monica and she said yes.

The two lovebirds are set to walk down the aisle today at a church along Kiambu Road. Prophetess Monica is looking forward to end the 11 year dry spell during their honeymoon, or probably tonight.