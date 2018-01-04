Idris: Anyone who knows Wema Sepetu well knows she doesn’t take advice from anyone

Wema Sepetu’s ex Idris Sultan has commented on the bad decision the former Tanzania beauty queen recently made. Idris says Wema can’t be advised.

Wema Sepetu recently sparked uproar when she ditched the opposition’s party Chadema and joined President John Magufuli’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

“I can’t continue living in a house that does not give me peace. Peace of mind is everything for me… Natangaza Rasmi kuondoka Chadema na Kurudi Nyumbani,” Wema Sepetu announced on Instagram.

Furious fans ruthlessly bashed Wema Sepetu for her sudden shift to the ruling party. They accusing her of abandoning the party despite benefiting immensely from the opposition outfit.

Dangerous move

Idris Sultan says Wema Sepetu made a bad move shifting from one political party to another. He further reveals that Wema cannot take advice from anyone.

“Kwanza kabisa kuhusu suala la kuhama vyama vya siasa I hope kuwa Wema ana Plan kwa sababu mara nyingi unakuta mastaa wanakuwa na mipango yao na mikakati lakini kwa upande wangu sidhani Kama ninaweza kufanya michezo anayofanya yeye kwa sababu sidhani kama ukiwa msanii ni salama kucheza cheza na siasa mara nyingi unaweza ukajionyesha upo upande gani ukatulia au hata ukabaki kimya na kura yako ikawa ya siri alafu ifike wakati ajue anataka nini sio unakuwa unaburuzwa kila siku lakini pia kwa mtu yeyote anayemjua Wema anajua kabisa sio mtu unayeweza kumshauri kwa lolote akakusikiliza,” said Idris Sultan.

