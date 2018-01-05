Idris: The number of men Wolper dated last year exceed the number of songs Alikiba released

January 05, 2018 at 11:00
Idris: The number of men Wolper dated last year exceed the number of songs Alikiba released

Idris Sultan has killed two birds with one stone. He took a swipe at Jacqueline Wolper and Ali Kiba with a single post on social media.

Jacqueline Wolper has dated several men, some of her relationships barely lasted a month. The actress reveals she usually looks for fun and not a serious relationship that leads to marriage.

“Kwa kuwa nafanya vitu vya kijamii , najaribu kuepukana na baadhi ya mambo, mahusiano yangu mnayoyaona katika mitandao huwa ni ya kujifurahisa tu kwakweli na ndo maana mnaona nachiachia sana lakini endapo mama yangu angekuwa katika mitandao ya kijamii wala nisingejaribu kufanya hivyo, lazima niwaheshimu wazazi wangu,” Jacqueline Wolper said during an interview with Global Online TV.

Jacqueline Wolper with one of the boys she dated

Number of men

Idris Sultan is thrilled by how Jacqueline Wolper changes her men like a model changes clothes. The comedian jokingly said the number of men Wolper dated in 2017 exceeds the number of songs Alikiba released in the same year.

“Idadi ya wapenzi wa Wolper mwaka huu ni kubwa kuliko nyimbo alizotoa Kiba.” Idris tweeted.

Comments

  1. BRENDA : January 5, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Wolper ako na open leg syndrome

    Reply
  2. Abdul Hussein : January 5, 2018 at 11:13 am

    She needs to chill now

    Reply
  3. Saumu : January 5, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Idris msenge sana,ila ni kweli

    Reply
  4. David : January 5, 2018 at 11:14 am

    The statement is onpoint

    Reply
  5. Florence : January 5, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Pwahahaha…AliKiba needs to share more music

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


in Entertainment
Loading...
mm
Martin Oduor

Ultimate keyboard ninja dedicated to bringing you the juiciest stories on blogosphere

Recommended Posts

Funded by 88mph