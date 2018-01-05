Idris: The number of men Wolper dated last year exceed the number of songs Alikiba released

Idris Sultan has killed two birds with one stone. He took a swipe at Jacqueline Wolper and Ali Kiba with a single post on social media.
Jacqueline Wolper has dated several men, some of her relationships barely lasted a month. The actress reveals she usually looks for fun and not a serious relationship that leads to marriage.
“Kwa kuwa nafanya vitu vya kijamii , najaribu kuepukana na baadhi ya mambo, mahusiano yangu mnayoyaona katika mitandao huwa ni ya kujifurahisa tu kwakweli na ndo maana mnaona nachiachia sana lakini endapo mama yangu angekuwa katika mitandao ya kijamii wala nisingejaribu kufanya hivyo, lazima niwaheshimu wazazi wangu,” Jacqueline Wolper said during an interview with Global Online TV.
Number of men
Idris Sultan is thrilled by how Jacqueline Wolper changes her men like a model changes clothes. The comedian jokingly said the number of men Wolper dated in 2017 exceeds the number of songs Alikiba released in the same year.
“Idadi ya wapenzi wa Wolper mwaka huu ni kubwa kuliko nyimbo alizotoa Kiba.” Idris tweeted.
Comments
Leave a Reply
in Entertainment
Recommended Posts
New mum in town Vanessa Chettle confesses her love for drugs
January 5, 2018
Is Diamond Platnumz mum already pregnant? (Photo)
January 5, 2018
Wolper ako na open leg syndrome
She needs to chill now
Idris msenge sana,ila ni kweli
The statement is onpoint
Pwahahaha…AliKiba needs to share more music