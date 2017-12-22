Inside Zari Hassan’s fancy white party, how much did she spend for the interior design? (Photos)

Zari Hassan’s white party finally went down last night. However, photos from the event are yet to be shared but several blogs have reported it was a success.

Apparently the lady and her team spent quite an amount of money to decorate their venue, Guvrnoir. From the photos making rounds on social media one can clearly see that indeed the white party was keenly planned meaning it also needed quite an amount to make it happen.

This is however not the first time Zari is throwing a white party and she always makes sure to leave fans talking.

Inside Zari’s party

Below are just a few photos from the venue showing how fancy it looked.

