International Women’s Day: 3 Female Uber drivers Ghafla! celebrates today

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a special day set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women.

Every year on March 8th people across world come out to celebrate women’s achievements. IWD is basically a catalyst for change when it comes to gender equality.

Today Ghafla! celebrates women who are excelling in male dominated taxi industry. Our focus is on three female Uber drivers in Nairobi.

Farida Salim

Farida Salim is a mother of four and in her early forties. Uber gave Farida a new purpose and hope as a single mother. Driving with Uber has enabled her provide for her family and enjoy the flexibility that the app offers her to find time to take care of her kids.

When did you start driving with Uber?

On 28th February 2017, its been a little over a year now. I like the flexibility that the app give me. I can go online whenever I want and switch the phone off when I want to spend time with my kids.

How do male clients perceive you?

Men are mostly happy to ride with me, they often ask me to go back and pick them up or book me for a day where I can drop them to various destinations.

Challenges and advice to other women?

So long as you have a PSV and car you can use your car to start earning with Uber, there is no reason why you should sit at home. As a woman, once you respect yourself others will respect you. I have not had any incidences driving as a women because of this principle.

Agnes Kinyua

In her mid twenties, Agnes started driving with Uber after she graduated from college. She couldn’t find a job and decided to take a stab at driving with Uber and she has never looked back. She currently drivers with Uber and also has another side hustle.

When did you start driving with Uber?

In November 2015, I like driving with Uber as it enables me to do my errands throughout the day. I also like the apps driver destination feature that enables me to set home as my destination on my way home I can pick up a passenger as I go home

Relationship status – Single

How do male clients perceive you?

Most male riders are happy to ride with me, some have been a little worried and wanted to know if I was okay.

Challenges and advice to other women?

I like work during the day and up until 10am. As a woman I don’t like to driver late into the night – I would rather close early to ensure that I am safe

Purity Korir

Purity is delighted that she drives with Uber, as a mother of two in her thirties driving with Uber was a dream come true. From her early days, she wanted to drive commercial cars like lorries. She had even specialized on driving school buses.

As a women driving on Uber, Purity has been able to balance her household because of the flexibility that the app offers her, even when she does not have a house help. Uber has been great for her because she can switch off the app and concentrate on her family.

When did you start driving with Uber?

April 2016, its been close to 2 years now.

How do male clients perceive you?

Most of my male riders are empathetic towards me, they mostly believe that they are safer with me as a woman driving them with others opting to take a nap when I am driving. Some men always compliment me and tell me that they wish their unemployed wives would have the courage to drive with Uber

Challenges and advice to other women?

So far I have introduced many of my friends to Uber. I have not had any challenges driving with Uber.