Internet reacts angrily to court sentencing of Emmy Kosgei’s brother who killed a man

Emmy Kosgei’s brother Meshack Kipkpoech received a lighter sentence despite Nakuru court finding him guilty of killing a man.

Meshack Kipkpoech was found guilty of hitting and killing Andrew Cheruiyot in a 2008 road accident along Mogotio-Marigat road in Baringo.

Emmy Kosgei’s brother was sentenced to seven days civil jail by Nakuru Principal Magistrate in December 2017. The prison sentence was however scrapped after a consent with the victim’s family.CompensationThe court ordered Meshack to pay the victim’s mother Kes 954,000 as compensation. Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo directed that the amount be paid to Mrs Kotete Chebet within 10 days.Netizens were however offended by the lighter sentence Meshack received. Most people argued that the punishment ought to be more severe.

Some people even claim Meshack received a lighter sentence because he has ‘connections’. Those who subscribe to this school of thought claim any ordinary citizen would have received a long prison sentence if they were caught in similar situation as Meshack’s.

