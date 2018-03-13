It’s a baby boy! Photos of Joy Doreen Biira’s new born baby

Joy Doreen Biira has once again been blessed with a bouncing baby boy. The former KTN anchor is now a mother of two boys.

Biira has been missing from social media ever since she gave birth. She delivered sometimes in December 2017 and she didn’t break the good news to her fans.

KTN family who visited Joy in hospital when she gave birth are the one who broke news about her delivery. She gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

“Behold! Kisses for the boy! @joydoreenbiira congratulations! Am one happy person! I was here, I took the photo!” Wrote Dennis Onsarigo.

December boys

Joy Doreen is married to Newton Kungu. The couple now have two boys, their first son Ty Kungu was born in December 16th 2014. Notice the second child was also born in December.