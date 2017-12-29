Jua Cali’s wife already struggling to shed off the baby fat? She speaks

There is nothing harder for most women like shedding off baby fat. However for some women this always looks like a walk in the park and for this reason Jua Cali’s wife has also been wondering or rather waiting for the same miracle to happen to her.

The mother of three shared a post on her gram which indirectly revealed that she could be struggling to shed off her baby fat. Though her statement put in a sarcastic way, I bet all women have also been asking themselves the same question. She wrote saying;

Celebrities who easily lost their baby fat

King Kaka’s wife, fashion blogger This Is Ess and Aika Kenzo are among the celebrities who made losing baby fat look easy in 2017.

Singer Aika Kenzo has left many asking questions after shedding off her baby fat in 2 weeks!

