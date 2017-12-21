“Kenyan artists can’t afford me!” Pendo reveals why she chose to work with Tanzanian artist, Darassa!

Nairobi Diaries actress cum singer and video vixen Pendo seems to be making money moves. Lately she has been slaying on her Instagram page that has now seen her land a new project with Tanzanian singer, Darassa.

Speaking to Pulse the lady revealed that she will be featuring on the singer’s next project as a video vixen. Pendo went on to add that she had to travel to Tanzania where they both closed the deal.

The project will hopefully be out in January since this is when Darassa will be releasing his project. To confirm the news Pendo told Pulse;

“Yes, it is true that I will be doing a video with Darasa. The deal is sealed”

Why Pendo chose to work with a foreign artist

According to Pulse, Pendo revealed that the reason she has not worked with any Kenyan artist so far is be they cannot afford her.

“These artistes cannot afford me,”

I guess this is why our music and videos are not doing good, right?

in Entertainment