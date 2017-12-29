Kenyans urge DK Kwenye Beat to hit the gym after his new photos emerged

December 29, 2017 at 13:27
Kenyans urge DK Kwenye Beat to hit the gym after his new photos emerged

Gospel Singer DK Kwenye Beat might need to rethink his choice of diet judging from the new photos making rounds on blogs. He seems to have put on a little too much weight around his tummy area that has left Kenyans trolling him.

Not that it is bad to put on weight, but in DK’s case this might affect his health among other things. Judging from one photo the singer appears to have some difficulty in how he walks and this could be caused by his The size of stomach he now owns.

Kenyans on Instagram react

Kenyans on social media however had nothing ‘pretty’ to say to the singer moments after the photos emerged online. Some went on to congratulate him for the ‘pregnancy’ forcing him to pull down the photos to avoid such negative vibes.

Though a persons body is determined by his lifestyle the photos below will convince you that he really needs to enroll in a gym for the sake of his health.

